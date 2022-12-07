3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed in 18-wheeler crash

FILE - An aerial photo of the F.G. Clark Activity Center, known as the 'Mini-Dome,' on the campus of Southern University in Baton Rouge, La.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash involving an 18-wheeler.

Director of Bands at Southern University and A&M College, Kedric Taylor, confirmed three members of the band passed away.

Two of the students were tuba players and the other was a percussionist.

Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

