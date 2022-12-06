Monroe police arrest man with suspected involvement in two overdose deaths

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department has arrested a man who they say is suspected of supplying drugs that led to the death of two victims on Dec. 3, 2022.

Jarrell Walker, 47, was arrested on Dec. 4, 2022, after the Monroe Police Department responded to four overdose deaths within 72 hours.

MPD says Walker is suspected to have supplied two of the victims, one woman and one man, with the drugs that led to their overdose.

The two victims were found in different locations of each other.

Walker was arrested on multiple charges, two counts of which are negligent homicide. He was booked into Ouachita Correctional Center with a bond set at $109,500.

This is an ongoing investigation. More information will be released as it becomes available.

