Holiday Celebrations 2022: Submit your photos here

Councilwoman Tara Wicker is hosting a Christmas event Dec. 13 and 14 for kids and families.
Councilwoman Tara Wicker is hosting a Christmas event Dec. 13 and 14 for kids and families.(unsplash.com)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Are you having a holly jolly time this holiday season?

Let us see all the fun! Submit your photos and videos of pictures from any holiday celebration you may have during the 2022 holiday season.

Whether it be family Christmas pictures, beautiful light adventures, or delicious holiday meals (ESPECIALLY if you have made the oh-so-wonderful sweet potato casserole), we want to see it all!

Submit your photos below:

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monroe Police Department
Monroe police respond to multiple overdose deaths in short span of time
An arrest warrant has been issued for the son, 23-year-old Ryan Allen, according to Reading...
NELA man accused of attempted second-degree murder of toddler
Brevard County (Fla.) Deputy Austin Walsh, 23, died in an accidental shooting at his apartment...
Sheriff: Deputy killed deputy in ‘extremely dumb’ accident
Man dies after boat strikes downed tree, ejecting him; 4-year-old survives unhurt
KNOE 8 News
The Price is Right Terms and Conditions

Latest News

Caldwell Parish Sheriff discusses viral arrest video
Caldwell Parish Sheriff addresses viral arrest video
Wichita Falls
Union Parish Library collecting new socks for local nursing homes
Ultrasound
Life Choices receives new ultrasound donation from Knights of Columbus
Residents met with officials addressing concerns on the Cheniere Lake bridge and dam project.
Town hall meeting providing answers for residents on Cheniere Lake bridge and dam construction