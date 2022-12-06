La. residents urged to protect themselves against the flu this holiday season

Healthcare providers urge LA residents to get vaccinated, fighting flu during holidays
By Kenya Ross
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Cases of the flu are rising across Louisiana, and healthcare providers are urging residents to take action to be able to avoid getting sick this holiday season.

Holidays are coming up fast, so the director of Louisiana Families for Vaccines, Crystal Rommen, says now is the time for people and their high-risk loved ones to get the flu shot.

Rommen said the 2022 season is the worst flu season, both on a state and national level in a decade.

Dr. Eric Griggs of Access Health Louisiana said nearly 10.5% of patient visits in Louisiana have been due to flu-like illnesses, and the numbers began going up a couple of weeks ago.

Louisiana healthcare providers say now is the time to get the flu vaccine as it takes about two weeks to become effective.

For more information about the flu, where to get vaccines, and other ways to protect yourself against the virus, visit the Louisiana Department of Health website.

