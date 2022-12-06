Court upholds former Monroe police chief Reggie Brown’s termination

Former Monroe Interim Police Chief Reggie Brown claims he was unfairly terminated
Former Monroe Interim Police Chief Reggie Brown claims he was unfairly terminated(Source: KNOE)
Dec. 6, 2022
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A court has upheld former Monroe Police Chief Reggie Brown’s termination.

According to the city, the fourth judicial court has sided with Monroe after it appealed a civil service board decision giving brown his job back.

It stems from Brown’s alleged mishandling of the Timothy Williams police brutality case in 2020. Brown was fired by the chief after failing a polygraph test for allegedly delaying the investigation until after the 2020 mayoral election to benefit then-mayor Jaime Mayo.

