Controversy over nativity scene in Arkansas community

The nativity scene at Basin Park has been put up by Beta Sigma Phi since 1950. The Great Passion Play is now in charge of the display.(Source: KNWA)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 8:38 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KAIT) – A decades-long tradition in Eureka Springs almost ended over a debate about a nativity scene.

According to content partner KNWA, the nativity scene at Basin Park has been put up by Beta Sigma Phi since 1950. The Great Passion Play is now in charge of the display.

Executive Director Randall Christy said he got a call from Mayor Robert Berry about the display, asking them to take it down this Christmas.

“We decided we’re not taking it down. We refused to take it down,” Christy said.

Following that call, Christy became active on social media, updating citizens on what was happening. His Facebook live post gained thousands of likes, comments, and shares.

Christy explained on Monday, Dec. 5, Berry called him to say the display could remain up for the holiday.

“People have just been pouring out, posting pictures, saying, ‘Don’t take it down, don’t take it down,’ and the mayor has heard the cry of the people,” he said.

According to Berry’s office, lawsuits had been threatened since 2018 if the display was not taken off public property. Christy said the complaint was the city was establishing a religion by keeping the display in a public area.

The display was not set up in Basin Park starting in 2019 onward as a result.

Christy said he is glad about the community’s support and that the tradition can carry on.

“It’s a great part of the décor and tradition in Eureka Springs, and no one is asking anyone to worship anything,” he said.

It is unclear if any lawsuits have been filed against the city about the nativity scene.

