Aaron’s Aces: Kam Franklin, Zach White and Noah Lovelady

Stars led Oak Grove and OCS to reach state championship
Stars led Oak Grove and OCS to reach state championship.
By Aaron Dietrich
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 7:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Oak Grove senior Kam Franklin led the Tigers defense with eight tackles, including three for a loss, in the semi-final win against Haynesville. Franklin marches his Tigers to the Superdome as an Aaron’s Ace. Zach White and Noah Lovelady each recorded a pick six in OCS’s semi-final victory over Ascension Catholic. Lovelady added another interception and eight tackles, while White tallied 11 tackles plus 103 rushing yards. The two playmakers lead the Eagles to the Dome for the fourth straight season as Aaron’s Aces.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monroe Police Department
Monroe police respond to multiple overdose deaths in short span of time
Brevard County (Fla.) Deputy Austin Walsh, 23, died in an accidental shooting at his apartment...
Sheriff: Deputy killed deputy in ‘extremely dumb’ accident
An arrest warrant has been issued for the son, 23-year-old Ryan Allen, according to Reading...
NELA man accused of attempted second-degree murder of toddler
The Monroe Police Department's Bomb Team is investigating the package and treating it as a bomb...
Area around Ross Dress For Less in Monroe deemed safe after possible bomb threat
KNOE 8 News
The Price is Right Terms and Conditions

Latest News

Baugh gets Gatorade shower
Ruston advances to first state championship game since 1998 after dominate win over Zachary, Union runs past Amite for third straight dome appearance
OCS and Oak Grove advance to State Championship games
OCS beats Ascension Catholic, Oak Grove takes down Haynesville, and Mangham falls to Homer
Fans voted Mustangs as the best cheer squad.
River Oaks wins Johnny’s Pizza House Cheerleader Challenge
Prep for Haynesville
Oak Grove looking for revenge against Haynesville with a state title appearance on the line