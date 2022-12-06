Aaron’s Aces: Kam Franklin, Zach White and Noah Lovelady

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Oak Grove senior Kam Franklin led the Tigers defense with eight tackles, including three for a loss, in the semi-final win against Haynesville. Franklin marches his Tigers to the Superdome as an Aaron’s Ace. Zach White and Noah Lovelady each recorded a pick six in OCS’s semi-final victory over Ascension Catholic. Lovelady added another interception and eight tackles, while White tallied 11 tackles plus 103 rushing yards. The two playmakers lead the Eagles to the Dome for the fourth straight season as Aaron’s Aces.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.