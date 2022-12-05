Top Christmas scams of 2022

MONROE, La. (KNOE) -According to Better Business Bureau consumer advocate, Jo Ann Deal, the International Association of Better Business Bureau (IABBB) has gathered information on all kinds of scams.

Deal said many people locally still buy gift cards even though they can’t afford them. She said one woman who is a lady of sound, mind, and body got a letter from someone she hadn’t heard from in years about a home improvement program. Deal said the lady was then persuaded to go to the bank to ask for a loan.

Here is a list of scams Deal said to be on the lookout for.

Top Scams of Christmas 2022:

Social Media gift exchanges

Free gift cards

Alerts about compromised accounts

Fake shipping notifications

Misleading social media ads

Deal added that if you hear someone say “send a gift card” you are talking to a scammer. She also said if someone contacts you out of the blue on social media, they could be an imposter trying to scam you.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.