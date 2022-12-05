NELA man accused of attempted second-degree murder of toddler

RICHLAND PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested Quintarion Connor, 20, after a toddler was brought into Richardson Medical Center unresponsive.

On Dec. 2, 2022, RPSO posted on Facebook that Connor had been arrested and accused of attempted second-degree murder. Officials say the two-year-old was brought into Richardson Medical Center unresponsive and with signs of physical abuse.

RPSO says the child was stabilized and airlifted to another facility.

Officials say that the investigation shows Connor as being the sole caretaker of the child at the time the injuries occurred.

Connor was booked into the Richardson Parish Detention Center with a bond set at $1 million.

