Monroe police respond to multiple overdose deaths in short span of time

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department said that they responded to four overdose deaths spanning from Dec. 1-Dec. 3, 2022.

Officers said in a Facebook post that they believe the deaths to be related to fentanyl, and detectives are working toward tracking down the source of the drugs.

MPD said they want to warn the public of the deadly effects of “this particular strain”.

MPD added that they want to remind everyone “That the use of illegal drugs is against the law. Any person found in possession of illegal substances will be arrested.”

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.