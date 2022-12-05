Monroe police respond to multiple overdose deaths in short span of time

Monroe Police Department
Monroe Police Department(KNOE)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 9:31 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department said that they responded to four overdose deaths spanning from Dec. 1-Dec. 3, 2022.

Officers said in a Facebook post that they believe the deaths to be related to fentanyl, and detectives are working toward tracking down the source of the drugs.

MPD said they want to warn the public of the deadly effects of “this particular strain”.

MPD added that they want to remind everyone “That the use of illegal drugs is against the law. Any person found in possession of illegal substances will be arrested.”

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Monroe Police Department's Bomb Team is investigating the package and treating it as a bomb...
Area around Ross Dress For Less in Monroe deemed safe after possible bomb threat
Downtown WM continues holiday events with Christmas on the River Festival Day
Downtown WM continues holiday events with Christmas on the River Festival Day
A family member is speaking out after her nephew, Eric Richardson, was shot and killed in...
Grambling family seeks justice after relative was shot and killed
Two suspects accused of second degree murder are wanted by Monroe police.
Two suspects accused of second-degree murder wanted by Monroe police
Northeast Louisiana Music Trail honors Columbia native
Northeast Louisiana Music Trail honors Columbia native

Latest News

Jo Ann Deal explains how to protect yourself against scammers.
Top Christmas scams of 2022
The Strauss youth academy for the arts is preparing for its musical "A Christmas Carol".
“A Christmas Carol” is coming to Monroe this Dec. 2022
NELA water system boil advisories, updated 12/05
The Strauss youth academy for the arts is preparing for its musical "A Christmas Carol".
"A Christmas Carol" is coming to Monroe