Monroe native, breast cancer survivor spreads awareness to younger generation

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Monroe native, who’s a mother and breast cancer survivor, is spreading awareness to the younger generation about the importance of monitoring their health.

Nicole Banks hosted her Inaugural ‘Pushing Pink, Pink Dress’ event on the 7th floor of Tower place in Monroe on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. Her goal was to bring breast cancer awareness to the younger generation after receiving messages online from women her age or younger once she opened up about her breast cancer diagnosis.

Banks was diagnosed with Stage 3C breast cancer at the age of 41. Initially, when she went to the doctor, she was told by healthcare providers that fat was in her breast, which led to a breast cancer misdiagnosis. Banks says she visited the doctor a year later, and learned she had breast cancer.

The daughter of Nicole Banks, Chloe Banks, says a lot of lessons were learned in their mother-and-daughter relationship once they discovered the diagnosis.

Nicole Banks wanted to use her ‘Pink Dress’ event to encourage friends, family and the community not to give up easily when life takes a major turn. In addition, she wants young women to know they can be happy, beautiful and vibrant while placed under the care of a physician through any medical condition.

Nicole Banks says everyone should prioritize their health, and not be afraid to ask questions to healthcare providers if they don’t understand what’s going on with their bodies.

