“A Christmas Carol” is coming to Monroe this Dec. 2022

The Strauss youth academy for the arts is preparing for its musical "A Christmas Carol".
By Fredrick Jackson
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 8:52 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - As Christmas approaches, The Strauss Youth Academy in Monroe is trying to help get people in the Christmas spirit by preparing to perform “A Christmas Carol” the musical.

The musical depicts an iconic Christmas story that follows the journey of Ebenezer Scrooge. Scrooge is a grumpy man who hates everything, especially Christmas.

In the story, Scrooge is visited by the ghost of his old friend Marley on Christmas Eve night. Marley informs Scrooge that 3 ghosts will come to visit him. The Ghost of Christmas past, The Ghost of Christmas present, and The Ghost of Christmas future. The ghosts take Scrooge on a journey to show him the meaning of Christmas and to show him what he’s been missing.

The performance dates:

  • Friday, Dec. 9 at 7 p.m.
  • Saturday, Dec. 10 at 7 p.m.
  • Sunday, Dec. 11 at 3 p.m.
  • Saturday, Dec. 17 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
  • Sunday, Dec. 18 at 3 p.m.

The voice of Christmas past, Sydney Morris, said her goal in the musical is to give joy to the audience.

Visit syaaonline.com or the Strauss youth academy Facebook page for ticket information.

