Rare deep-sea creatures discovered in remote ocean

Caption
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A blind eel, deep-sea batfishes, spiderfish and more were all discovered and revealed on a seafloor in Australia.

The deep-sea batfish is one of several previously unknown creatures found below the surface of the Indian Ocean near the Cocos (Keeling) Islands Marine Park.

A team of scientists with the Museums Victoria Research Institute recently mapped the region across nearly 7,000 miles in detail for the first time.

The project revealed flat-topped sea mountains with volcanic cones, sharp ridges, and canyons.

The newly discovered sea life also came to light, including the blind eel with loose, transparent skin, the pelican and slender snipe eels, highfin lizardfish and others.

The museum’s chief scientist of the expedition said this represents a discovery of “an amazing number of potentially new species” living in the Marine Park.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Monroe Police Department's Bomb Team is investigating the package and treating it as a bomb...
Area around Ross Dress For Less in Monroe deemed safe after possible bomb threat
A family member is speaking out after her nephew, Eric Richardson, was shot and killed in...
Grambling family seeks justice after relative was shot and killed
Two suspects accused of second degree murder are wanted by Monroe police.
Two suspects accused of second-degree murder wanted by Monroe police
Baugh gets Gatorade shower
Ruston advances to first state championship game since 1998 after dominate win over Zachary, Union runs past Amite for third straight dome appearance
OCS and Oak Grove advance to State Championship games
OCS beats Ascension Catholic, Oak Grove takes down Haynesville, and Mangham falls to Homer

Latest News

A fossil of an American lion was found in the Mississippi River.
Rare American lion fossil found in Mississippi River
Northeast Louisiana Music Trail honors Columbia native
Northeast Louisiana Music Trail honors Columbia native
Northeast Louisiana Music Trail honors Columbia native
Northeast Louisiana Music Trail honors Columbia native
Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at the J Street National Conference at the Omni...
Blinken vows US support for Israel despite unease over govt
Downtown WM continues holiday events with Christmas on the River Festival Day
Downtown WM continues holiday events with Christmas on the River Festival Day