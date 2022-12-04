Northeast Louisiana Music Trail honors Columbia native

By Kenya Ross
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 1:42 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, La. (KNOE) - The Northeast Louisiana Music Trail is honoring a native of Caldwell Parish.

Bobby Bridger, an artist from Columbia, was honored with a historical landmark at the Schepis Museum on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. Bridger met with Caldwell Parish residents at the museum to sign books and albums.

Shortly after the signing, residents and Bridger gathered at the Port of Columbia to watch one of his longtime friends give him a blessing in front of his marker.

Bridger is the latest artist to be inducted into the Northeast Louisiana Music Trail.

