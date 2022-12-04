Downtown WM continues holiday events with Christmas on the River Festival Day

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Residents across the twin cities got in the Christmas spirit throughout the day on Saturday for ‘‘Christmas on the River Festival Day.”

The festival started out with a 5k Run and 1-mile walk at 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 3, 2022. The festival offered food trucks, festivities and live music in Alley Park from 11 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.

The Christmas Parade presented by the Kiwanis Club of Greater Ouachita began at 3:30 p.m., and started at North 4th Street in West Monroe. The parade route traveled throughout downtown Monroe. This year’s theme was ‘Christmas Past and Present.’ Attendees of the parade experienced some winds, but that didn’t stop parade goers from grabbing the candy they were hoping to take home.

Attendees of the festival day viewed fireworks that began booming at 6 p.m., and wagon rides were available from 7 p.m. - 9 p.m. for anyone wanting to see the Christmas lights in downtown West Monroe and Monroe.

Three more events are scheduled for Downtown West Monroe’s 2022 Holiday Event Guide:

- 12/9: Children’s Lighted Parade beginning at Alley Park at 5:15 p.m.

- 12/10: Holiday Outdoor Movie in Alley Park at 5:30 p.m.

- 12/17: Christmas Market on the Alley from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. at Alley Park / Cookies & Cocoa with Santa beginning at 1 p.m. at the Hamilton House with a ticket purchase

