Ruston advances to first state championship game since 1998 after dominate win over Zachary, Union runs past Amite for third straight dome appearance
Ruston will play Destrehan on Friday at 7:00 P.M and Union will play Many on Saturday at 3:00 P.M
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 11:12 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Bearcats were hungry for their first state title appearance since 1998. First, Ruston had to get past defending state champs Zachary. Jerrod Baugh and his Bearcats didn’t miss a beat and clawed away at the Broncos, 37-22. Over in Farmerville, Trey Holly and the Farmers revenge tour had one more stop before they can make their third dome appearance. Union hosted defending 2A state champs Amite at Doc Elliot Stadium and took care of business and rolled past the Warriors, 28-8.
