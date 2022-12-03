Ruston advances to first state championship game since 1998 after dominate win over Zachary, Union runs past Amite for third straight dome appearance

Ruston will play Destrehan on Friday at 7:00 P.M and Union will play Many on Saturday at 3:00 P.M
Watch these highlights from the semi-finals of Friday Night Blitz 2022!
By Aaron Dietrich, Brendon Fairbairn and Megan Murray
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 11:12 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Bearcats were hungry for their first state title appearance since 1998. First, Ruston had to get past defending state champs Zachary. Jerrod Baugh and his Bearcats didn’t miss a beat and clawed away at the Broncos, 37-22. Over in Farmerville, Trey Holly and the Farmers revenge tour had one more stop before they can make their third dome appearance. Union hosted defending 2A state champs Amite at Doc Elliot Stadium and took care of business and rolled past the Warriors, 28-8.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

These suspects are wanted by MPD after being accused of homicide.
Three suspects wanted by Monroe police in connection to July homicide
LA Highway 15 reopens after repairs
Police said the bodies of two adults were found in a parked car with two children in the...
Young children found in parked car along with bodies of 2 adults, police say
A family member is speaking out after her nephew, Eric Richardson, was shot and killed in...
Grambling family seeks justice after relative was shot and killed
Monroe Councilman Doug Harvey reunites with Demi Thomas
Councilman Doug Harvey reunites with nurse who saved life following crash

Latest News

Fans voted Mustangs as the best cheer squad.
River Oaks wins Johnny’s Pizza House Cheerleader Challenge
OCS and Oak Grove advance to State Championship games
OCS beats Ascension Catholic, Oak Grove takes down Haynesville, and Mangham falls to Homer
Prep for Haynesville
Oak Grove looking for revenge against Haynesville with a state title appearance on the line
High school cheer teams decorate Johnny's Pizza House for game day! The school spirit...
VOTE: 2022 Johnny’s Pizza House Cheerleader Challenge