OCS beats Ascension Catholic, Oak Grove takes down Haynesville, and Mangham falls to Homer

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - OCS improved to 29-0 at Steven Fitzhugh Field and moves on to its fourth straight State Championship appearance with a 42-14 win against Ascension Catholic. Oak Grove beat Haynesville for the first time since 2001 with a 49-7 victory. The Tigers will try for their seventh state title next week against Homer. The Pelicans scored 38 unanswered points to defeat Mangham, 38-18.

