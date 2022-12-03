OCS beats Ascension Catholic, Oak Grove takes down Haynesville, and Mangham falls to Homer

OCS and Oak Grove advance to State Championship games
Watch these highlights from the semi-finals of Friday Night Blitz!
By Aaron Dietrich, Megan Murray and Brendon Fairbairn
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 11:07 PM CST
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - OCS improved to 29-0 at Steven Fitzhugh Field and moves on to its fourth straight State Championship appearance with a 42-14 win against Ascension Catholic. Oak Grove beat Haynesville for the first time since 2001 with a 49-7 victory. The Tigers will try for their seventh state title next week against Homer. The Pelicans scored 38 unanswered points to defeat Mangham, 38-18.

