Possible bomb threat near Ross Dress For Less in Monroe, police investigating

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - BREAKING: Detective Matt Schmitz with Monroe Police says a suspicious package was found near the Ross Dress for Less parking lot in Monroe. It was found in the late afternoon on December 3.

Schmitz said the Monroe Police Department’s Bomb Team is investigating the package and treating it as a bomb threat at this time. The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Monroe Fire Dept. were also on the scene.

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update this article as we get more information.

