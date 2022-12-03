Possible bomb threat near Ross Dress For Less in Monroe, police investigating

The Monroe Police Department's Bomb Team is investigating the package and treating it as a bomb...
The Monroe Police Department's Bomb Team is investigating the package and treating it as a bomb threat at this time.(KNOE)
By Alyssa Azzara
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 2:58 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - BREAKING: Detective Matt Schmitz with Monroe Police says a suspicious package was found near the Ross Dress for Less parking lot in Monroe. It was found in the late afternoon on December 3.

Schmitz said the Monroe Police Department’s Bomb Team is investigating the package and treating it as a bomb threat at this time. The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Monroe Fire Dept. were also on the scene.

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update this article as we get more information.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family member is speaking out after her nephew, Eric Richardson, was shot and killed in...
Grambling family seeks justice after relative was shot and killed
Two suspects accused of second degree murder are wanted by Monroe police.
Two suspects accused of second-degree murder wanted by Monroe police
Monroe Councilman Doug Harvey reunites with Demi Thomas
Councilman Doug Harvey reunites with nurse who saved life following crash
Three first responders were injured after shots rang out while they were responding to a house...
Person in burning home fires shots; 3 first responders hurt, officials say
Police said Dr. Eric Andrew Salata, 54, was arrested Nov. 21 at the Pura Vida Medical Spa.
Doctor accused of raping sedated patients found dead in ditch, police say

Latest News

According to BRPD, Napoleon Crane was killed in a shootout with law enforcement officers in...
W. Va. State Police: La. murder suspect ‘appears to have committed suicide’
KNOE Friday Night Forecast with Jake Lambright
KNOE Friday Night Forecast with Jake Lambright
Fans voted Mustangs as the best cheer squad.
Friday Night Blitz Highlights -- Week 13, Semi Finals pt. 3
OCS and Oak Grove advance to State Championship games
Friday Night Blitz Highlights -- Week 13, Semi Finals pt. 2