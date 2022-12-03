Grambling family seeks justice after relative was shot and killed

GRAMBLING La. (KNOE) - A family member is speaking out after her nephew, Eric Richardson, was shot and killed in Grambling.

The Grambling Police Dept. said the incident happened around 4:30 a.m. on Nov. 23, 2022, in the 100 block of Harris Ave.

“He was lovable. He had seven kids. He loved dearly, cooked for his kids, cooked for his mom, he was a family person,” said Michelle Richardson, Eric’s aunt.

Michelle described her 28-year-old nephew as a smart and hard-working man. Eric had been living at their home in Grambling with his mom for roughly the last four months.

Michelle said he had just got a promotion at his job and was about to leave for work when a man followed him inside.

“Some kind of way, Eric got him back outside. You know, Eric is a talker. He’s really smart. He was probably thinking, ‘If I didn’t get him out here, he’s probably going to kill everybody in here,’” said Michelle.

That’s the moment when the Richardson family’s world changed forever.

“A neighbor next door said they heard two men talking. I guess he was trying to make him give up the bag that he had with his money in it, and then briefly after that, you heard five shots,” said Michelle.

Grambling Police said Eric was found unresponsive lying next to his truck with several gunshot wounds to his upper torso. His valuables were taken.

“His truck was parked right here and he was going to the driver’s side of his truck, and as you can see, the blood is trying to come up a little bit from where he shot him, from where he was laying at, the blood is trying to come up, it was just senseless and sad.”

The Lincoln Parish Coroner’s Office pronounced Eric dead at the scene.

“He would give anybody anything. He didn’t deserve to die like that,” explained Michelle.

Now, the Richardson family wants justice and prays police can find out who did this to Eric.

“We are hurting, you just don’t know how bad,” said Michelle. “If you know anything, please call the Grambling Police Department ... please, anything, we’re begging, please, and for the sake of his seven kids, he has seven small kids.”

This is an active investigation. If you have any information, call the Grambling Police Dept. at (318) 247-3772 or Crime Stoppers at (318) 255-1111.

