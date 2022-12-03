Grambling family seeks justice after relative was shot and killed

A family member is speaking out after her nephew, Eric Richardson, was shot and killed in Grambling last week.
By Alyssa Azzara
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAMBLING La. (KNOE) - A family member is speaking out after her nephew, Eric Richardson, was shot and killed in Grambling.

The Grambling Police Dept. said the incident happened around 4:30 a.m. on Nov. 23, 2022, in the 100 block of Harris Ave.

“He was lovable. He had seven kids. He loved dearly, cooked for his kids, cooked for his mom, he was a family person,” said Michelle Richardson, Eric’s aunt.

Michelle described her 28-year-old nephew as a smart and hard-working man. Eric had been living at their home in Grambling with his mom for roughly the last four months.

Michelle said he had just got a promotion at his job and was about to leave for work when a man followed him inside.

“Some kind of way, Eric got him back outside. You know, Eric is a talker. He’s really smart. He was probably thinking, ‘If I didn’t get him out here, he’s probably going to kill everybody in here,’” said Michelle.

That’s the moment when the Richardson family’s world changed forever.

“A neighbor next door said they heard two men talking. I guess he was trying to make him give up the bag that he had with his money in it, and then briefly after that, you heard five shots,” said Michelle.

Grambling Police said Eric was found unresponsive lying next to his truck with several gunshot wounds to his upper torso. His valuables were taken.

“His truck was parked right here and he was going to the driver’s side of his truck, and as you can see, the blood is trying to come up a little bit from where he shot him, from where he was laying at, the blood is trying to come up, it was just senseless and sad.”

The Lincoln Parish Coroner’s Office pronounced Eric dead at the scene.

“He would give anybody anything. He didn’t deserve to die like that,” explained Michelle.

Now, the Richardson family wants justice and prays police can find out who did this to Eric.

“We are hurting, you just don’t know how bad,” said Michelle. “If you know anything, please call the Grambling Police Department ... please, anything, we’re begging, please, and for the sake of his seven kids, he has seven small kids.”

This is an active investigation. If you have any information, call the Grambling Police Dept. at (318) 247-3772 or Crime Stoppers at (318) 255-1111.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

These suspects are wanted by MPD after being accused of homicide.
Three suspects wanted by Monroe police in connection to July homicide
LA Highway 15 reopens after repairs
Police said the bodies of two adults were found in a parked car with two children in the...
Young children found in parked car along with bodies of 2 adults, police say
FPPJ considers adopting ordinance to ban kratom
FPPJ considers adopting ordinance to ban kratom
Three first responders were injured after shots rang out while they were responding to a house...
Person in burning home fires shots; 3 first responders hurt, officials say

Latest News

Grambling family seeks justice after relative was shot and killed
According to BRPD, Napoleon Crane was killed in a shootout with law enforcement officers in...
W. Va. State Police: La. murder suspect ‘appears to have committed suicide’
Brenda and Mike Hollins
Former BR athlete Mike Hollins feeling better, honored by UVA athletics, spends time with family
Drew Brees talks to the media before facing off aginst the Panthers on Monday Night Football
Drew Brees appears to get struck by lightning in viral video; video is a fake