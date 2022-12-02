Two suspects accused of second-degree murder wanted by Monroe police

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating two suspects accused of second-degree murder.

MPD says the murder happened on Nov. 28, 2022. The suspects allegedly involved are Ezekial White, 17, and Anthony Sherman, 18.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts can contact MPD at (318)-329-2600 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta at (318)-388-CASH(2274).

