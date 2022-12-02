Two suspects accused of second-degree murder wanted by Monroe police

Two suspects accused of second degree murder are wanted by Monroe police.
By Madison Remrey
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating two suspects accused of second-degree murder.

MPD says the murder happened on Nov. 28, 2022. The suspects allegedly involved are Ezekial White, 17, and Anthony Sherman, 18.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts can contact MPD at (318)-329-2600 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta at (318)-388-CASH(2274).

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

