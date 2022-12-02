Oak Grove looking for revenge against Haynesville with a state title appearance on the line
Oak Grove hasn’t beat Haynesville since 2001
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 6:54 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Tigers just knocked off top seeded Kentwood on the road in the quarterfinals. Now they switch their focus to a familiar opponent, the Haynesville Golden Tornadoes beat Oak Grove in week six, 28-21. Friday, Head coach Ryan Gregory and his Tigers have a chance at revenge and punch their third ticket to the dome in four years.
