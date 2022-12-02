Oak Grove looking for revenge against Haynesville with a state title appearance on the line

Oak Grove hasn’t beat Haynesville since 2001
By Brendon Fairbairn
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 6:54 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Tigers just knocked off top seeded Kentwood on the road in the quarterfinals. Now they switch their focus to a familiar opponent, the Haynesville Golden Tornadoes beat Oak Grove in week six, 28-21. Friday, Head coach Ryan Gregory and his Tigers have a chance at revenge and punch their third ticket to the dome in four years.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tornado damaged several homes along Highway 126 East in Caldwell Parish.
NWS: Damage reported from confirmed tornado in Caldwell Parish, 2 people injured
Johnson is wanted by U.S. marshals for two counts of capital murder.
Ouachita and U.S. officials searching for man accused of capital murder
These suspects are wanted by MPD after being accused of homicide.
Three suspects wanted by Monroe police in connection to July homicide
Tornado destroys two homes and a shop building in Caldwell Parish.
Two families survive devastating tornado
Country singer-songwriter Jake Flint died hours after his wedding, his publicist told The...
Reports: Country singer Jake Flint dies hours after his wedding

Latest News

High school cheer teams decorate Johnny's Pizza House for game day! The school spirit...
VOTE: 2022 Johnny’s Pizza House Cheerleader Challenge
Ruston stars helped the Bearcats reach the semi-finals
Aaron’s Aces: Dyson Fields and Jaden Mayfield
LSU head football coach Brian Kelly recapped his team’s loss to Texas A&M and looked ahead to...
Brian Kelly recaps LSU loss against Texas A&M; previews SEC championship
Warhawks lose to Golden Eagles, 20-10
ULM falls to Southern Miss in final game