LA Highway 15 reopens after repairs

By Scott Simoneaux
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Police say the Louisiana Highway 15 bridge that connects Richland and Ouachita Parishes is now back open after emergency repairs were completed Thursday night.

A spokesman for LSP says engineers cut a 2 x 8 foot damaged section on the bridge and replaced it. He says they believe the damage was caused by rain, erosion, and heavy traffic.

Traffic was backed up for a time Thursday evening as crews worked on the repairs.

