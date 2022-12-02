Councilman Doug Harvey reunites with nurse who saved life following crash

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A special reunion on December 1 at the KNOE studio.

More than a week after Monroe City Councilman Doug Harvey was hurt in a serious car crash, we helped him reunite with the nurse who saved his life.

“She’s like an angel to me,” Harvey explained. “To see her that morning was a sigh of relief. To see her again was a sigh of relief.”

“When I saw him walk in, I did not expect him to walk in looking pretty normal,” explained Registered Nurse Demi Thomas, who rescued Harvey following an accident on Highway 165 in Monroe on November 21. “The last time I saw him, his arm was sticking out.”

Harvey was driving from his home in Monroe to Arkansas early that morning.

“I thought in that moment, I was going to die,” Harvey told KNOE.

Harvey’s Ford Expedition was hit on the side, sending it off the road.

“For me it was terrifying,” Harvey explained. “I saw the condition my arm was in. Glass was everywhere. I was spitting up blood. I could taste glass. I did not know where the blood was coming from.”

Harvey had an open fracture of his right shoulder and was losing blood fast.

“I started thinking about my kids,” Harvey said through tears. “Every one of them has a version of life that I could fast forward through. The best way I could put it was it’s not time yet.”

That’s when Thomas, going South, pulled up to a red light.

She says the sounds of a car alarm got her attention.

“I kind of see him sitting up in the car, but not really sure what’s going on,” explained Thomas. “When I roll down the window, that’s when I hear him screaming.”

Once Thomas, who was on her way to work at P&S Surgery, evaluated the scene, she knew she had to stop the blood coming from Harvey’s arm. She wanted to apply a tourniquet.

“I asked him ‘do you have on a belt?’ He said ‘I do,’ but the seatbelt was so tight,” said Thomas. “I couldn’t climb over the door. There was glass everywhere. I was trying to not get hurt and get it off of him.”

That’s when Thomas saw a bystander.

“And I said, ‘here, give me your belt and hold this light,’” Thomas told KNOE.

Thomas says God is the real hero. She was late for work that day because her husband forgot to put her scrubs in the dryer the night before.

“I’m an on-time person,” said Thomas. “I really am. It burns me up, so I try to be late as little as possible.”

Thanks to Thomas and her tourniquet, Harvey was stabilized before EMTs brought him to a hospital in Monroe and later transferred him to Shreveport.

Thomas says she found Harvey’s wife on Facebook and reached out.

“I don’t feel like I did anything extraordinary, but I wanted to know if what I did do, did help somehow,” said Thomas.

After a five-hour surgery to reconstruct his shoulder, Harvey is back home with a new friend, his hero, cheering him on.

“We have been in touch, both of us, him and his wife, a lot since this happened,” Thomas explained with a smile.

Harvey says his recovery is going well, but adds there are still risks that could require a complete shoulder replacement.

