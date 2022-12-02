Christmas Village is open at the NELA Children’s Museum!

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Christmas Village at the Northeast Louisiana Children’s Museum is back starting today, Dec. 1!

Today kicks off Christmas Village at the NELA Children's Museum with cookie decorating, ornament making, and visits from Santa.

Admission is $10, but half-price on Thursdays. The village is open Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays until December 23.

There’s a cookie decorating station, “snow” show every hour, a huge outdoor musical light show, rides down Mount Sneaux, ornament making station, station for letters to santa, and visits to Santa!

“You can make an ornament to take home and put on your own tree, we’ve got cookie decorating (they’re delicious), there’s plenty of opportunities for some great family photos, of course, our exhibits are also open for kids and families to play in… the big guys gonna be here every night that were open, so Santa will be here so bring your lists and he’ll be checking to make sure everybody’s on the good list,” says Melissa Saye, the NELA Children’s Museum.

Visit the Children’s Museum’s website for tickets and more information. The museum is also preparing for a big move to Forsythe park with very cool changes, click here to learn more.

