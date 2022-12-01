Three suspects wanted by Monroe police in connection to July homicide

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying three people who are accused of homicide.

MPD says the homicide took place on July 30, 2022, at Oak Manor Apartments.

Anyone with information regarding the pictured individuals can contact MPD at (318)-329-2600 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta at (318)-388-CASH(2274).

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.