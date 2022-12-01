Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Three suspects wanted by Monroe police in connection to July homicide

These suspects are wanted by MPD after being accused of homicide.(Source: Monroe Police Department)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying three people who are accused of homicide.

MPD says the homicide took place on July 30, 2022, at Oak Manor Apartments.

Anyone with information regarding the pictured individuals can contact MPD at (318)-329-2600 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta at (318)-388-CASH(2274).

