Tensas Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for missing K-9

MISSING K-9
MISSING K-9(KNOE)
By Alyssa Azzara
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TENSAS, La. (KNOE) - The Tensas Parish Sheriff’s Office needs your help to find a missing K-9.

Chief Deputy Rob Rushing said Yako escaped from the office on Thanksgiving around 4:45 a.m. Rushing said the sheriff’s office is offering a $500 reward to anyone who finds or helps them find Yako.

If you have any information, call the sheriff’s office at (318) 766-3961.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tornado damaged several homes along Highway 126 East in Caldwell Parish.
NWS: Damage reported from confirmed tornado in Caldwell Parish, 2 people injured
Johnson is wanted by U.S. marshals for two counts of capital murder.
Ouachita and U.S. officials searching for man accused of capital murder
Tornado destroys two homes and a shop building in Caldwell Parish.
Two families survive devastating tornado
These suspects are wanted by MPD after being accused of homicide.
Three suspects wanted by Monroe police in connection to July homicide
Country singer-songwriter Jake Flint died hours after his wedding, his publicist told The...
Reports: Country singer Jake Flint dies hours after his wedding

Latest News

Police Lights
KNOE.com Missing Persons Page: New Report Issued 12/01
A tornado damaged several homes along Highway 126 East in Caldwell Parish.
National Weather Service gives Caldwell Parish Tornado an EF-3 rating
FPPJ considers adopting ordinance to ban kratom
FPPJ considers adopting ordinance to ban kratom
FPPJ considers adopting ordinance to ban kratom
FPPJ considers adopting ordinance to ban kratom