Tensas Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for missing K-9

TENSAS, La. (KNOE) - The Tensas Parish Sheriff’s Office needs your help to find a missing K-9.

Chief Deputy Rob Rushing said Yako escaped from the office on Thanksgiving around 4:45 a.m. Rushing said the sheriff’s office is offering a $500 reward to anyone who finds or helps them find Yako.

If you have any information, call the sheriff’s office at (318) 766-3961.

