National Weather Service gives Caldwell Parish Tornado an EF-3 rating

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The National Weather Service has confirmed a powerful tornado that struck Caldwell Parish on November 29 was an EF-3 tornado.

The tornado touched down 5 miles southeast of Clarks, LA, around 6:03 PM CST and remained on the ground for approximately 9 minutes before lifting 9 miles southeast of Columbia, LA. At its maximum intensity, the tornado reached EF3 strength, with sustained winds between 136 to 165 mph.

Two injuries were reported with this storm, but no fatalities were reported.

