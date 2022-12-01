Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

National Eat a Red Apple Day: Health benefits of red apples

Jen Avis explains the health benefits of red apples.
By AntZavier Brown
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 8:57 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) -It’s time for you to grab an apple because Dec. 1 is National Eat a Red Apple Day!

Nutritionist Jen Avis joined us on Good Morning ArkLaMiss to discuss the health benefits of red apples.

Avis said you should always get organic apples when you are purchasing apples. She said apples contain a compound called phloridzin, which is good for the bones and great for women in postmenopause.

Avis also said apples contain the mineral boron, which helps with bone health.

Health Benefits of Red Apples

  • Great Source of Vitamin-C
  • Contains soluble and insoluble fiber
  • Anti-inflammatory
  • Increases brown fat
  • Improves bone density
  • Improves metabolism by increasing calorie burn

