Monroe hosts community meeting on park revitalization

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe held a community meeting on November 30 to explore ways to revitalize the city’s parks.

It was held at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo.

This comes after the City Council approved a plan to pay an architectural firm nearly $200,000 to develop a masterplan for Monroe’s parks.

Councilwoman Kema Dawson was there to voice her ideas for Charles Johnson Park.

“A big stage out there because some of the events we are trying to do in the city, we can have right here in District 5 at the park,” Dawson told KNOE. “We are going to get a brand new playground. It’s going to be ADA accessible for handicapped children and for people that have different disabilities from autism to ADHD.”

Shannon Blue owns Blue Bikes on Lincoln Road in Monroe. He wants to see more opportunities for cyclists.

“Keep people from running out of town every weekend and to keep them here to cycle in this area and not go to Bentonville, or Hot Springs, or Texas and Mississippi, but keep them here in this area,” explained Blue.

He adds that expanded bike paths and trails will result in more tax revenue for the city and help his business.

“It will help my business tremendously in bicycle sales, and accessory sales, which will help grow the community,” said Blue.

Councilwoman Dawson adds she wants to ensure all the city’s parks are gathering spots for families and the community.

“We are planning to do more lighting, more pathways for people that want to walk and ride bikes,” explained Dawson. “It’s going to be a safe place for people to come out and enjoy themselves.”

The master plan will address Charles Johnson, Chennault and Forsythe Parks.

The plan is expected to be completed in the spring.

