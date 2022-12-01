Locals react to Senate passing Respect for Marriage Act

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Senate passed a bill to protect same-sex marriage on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.

While some people are praising the move, others see it differently. If the Supreme Court were to ever overturn the right to same-sex marriage, this act would require states to honor same-sex marriages if they were done legally.

Dex Pointdexter, Miss Gay America 2022, said although the Senate passing the Respect for Marriage Act is a step forward, there’s still a lot of work to be done.

“I just feel like we still live in an area that is much more conservative, so there’s still lots of fights that have to happen locally for this to be mainstream or accepted into everybody’s life,” said Dex Poindexter, Miss Gay America 2022.

Both Louisiana senators, Bill Cassidy, and John Kennedy voted against the act.

“I could not support repealing the Defense of Marriage Act without protecting catholic adoption agencies or small business owners from endless lawsuits,” Cassidy said.

12 republicans voted to move the bill forward. The Executive Director of Forum for Equality, SarahJane Guidry said the bipartisan support was overwhelming.

“Unfortunately our two state senators did not support the respect for marriage and I think that’s the biggest impact when we look at our community and on our state,” said Guidry. “Louisiana is still in a continued struggle for basic rights for LGBTQ people in this state, we still don’t have basic non-discriminative protections.”

Guidry said it’s comforting to know the right to same-sex marriage is protected should there be any decision from the Supreme Court threatening that, but she added it doesn’t necessarily mean you’re protected in your own community.

“The bigger fear is more about getting married and then getting fired, you know? Or buying a house and renting an apartment and you know, you and your same-sex partner are denied a loan,” said Guidry.

The bill now goes to the house and if passed, it will go to President Biden’s desk.

