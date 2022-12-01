FPPJ considers adopting ordinance to ban kratom

FPPJ considers adopting ordinance to ban kratom
By Kenya Ross
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WINNSBORO, La. (KNOE) - The Franklin Parish Police Jury is considering adopting an ordinance to ban a legal herbal substance called kratom.

Sheriff Kevin Cobb of the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office says after speaking with rehab centers in the area, he discovered that the use of kratom in the parish has risen over the last several months.

Kratom is known to cause addictive disorders and can be easily obtained in Franklin Parish and throughout the state inside convenience shops. Cobb says he approached the police jury several weeks ago and asked to adopt an ordinance to make kratom illegal in the parish.

The herbal substance is a problem at the top of the list for law enforcement in Franklin Parish, according to Cobb. He hopes to help minimize substance abuse and mental health disorders in the area by banning kratom.

Cobb stated he’s received reports of people taking 30-40 pills a day.

FPPJ will hold a public hearing on Dec. 19, 2022, for discussions on the ordinance.

