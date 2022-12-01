Feed Your Soul: A backroad culinary surprise

EPPS, La. (KNOE) - On the back roads of Louisiana, you can find some hidden gems. The best ones are the small local restaurants, one of which is the Amazin’ Cajun Grill on LA-17 in Epps.

“They come by here a lot and they look at this place and the food that comes out the window doesn’t look like the building,” said Joel Helias, co-owner of the restaurant.

Owners Joel and Shannon Helias say locals who come to their place say their food is surprising. They moved from a food trailer in Delhi to a permanent spot in Epps four years ago, but know that the menu can change.

“We think that something isn’t selling anymore. And then next week, everybody wants it,” said Helias. “The one that’s up there now is pretty tried and true.”

Many people speed by and miss this amazing place, but Stephen Brown and Tom Smith said they enjoy riding their motorcycles and finding places like this.

“There’s not a single road within 100 miles that we haven’t been down,” said Brown. “First time here and the burger is awesome.”

For some customers, it was their first taste of Louisiana.

Like Jacob Claassen from South Africa working at a local farm.

“Farm a piece of ground down here, so it’s real close and easy to get to. My boss brought me to this place on my first day,” said Claassen.

When he goes back home, Claassen is making sure people know about it.

“Very, very good. I like it. I enjoyed it a lot,” said Claassen.

I asked what it was that kept folks coming back.

“It’s not normal Cajun rice, It’s got a secret ingredient,” Shannon Helias replied.

I had to see what it was all about. Their blackened shrimp and fish with their Cajun rice is amazing and has a great flavor. Whatever that secret is, it works.

Joel and Shannon have considered a fancier place. but they said it just wouldn’t feel the same.

“We don’t really want to, you know, fancy everything up. We love the way it is,” said Helias.

So, if you are ever near Epps, head to the Amazin’ Cajun Grill for a bit of a culinary surprise that will feed your soul.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.