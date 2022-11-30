Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Union Parish Library collecting new socks for local nursing homes

Wichita Falls
Wichita Falls(KAUZ)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Do you happen to have any new pairs of socks just laying around that you may have forgotten about?

Well, the Union Parish Library (UPL) is asking for donations!

The UPL is hosting ‘Socks For Seniors’ so that new socks can be donated to local nursing homes and senior programs.

Bring your new sock donations to the UPL, located at 202 W. Jackson St. in Farmerville. Their hours are from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

For more information, visit their website or call them at (318)-368-9226.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tornado damaged several homes along Highway 126 East in Caldwell Parish.
NWS: Damage reported from confirmed tornado in Caldwell Parish, 2 people injured
Area schools have announced early dismissals due to impending severe weather.
Potentially severe weather spurring early dismissal from area schools
Johnson is wanted by U.S. marshals for two counts of capital murder.
Ouachita and U.S. officials searching for man accused of capital murder
KNOE Wednesday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Wednesday Morning Forecast: Drastic Temperatures Drop, Bundle Up
(Source: MGN)
State offices in 8 NELA parishes close in anticipation of bad weather

Latest News

Ultrasound
Life Choices receives new ultrasound donation from Knights of Columbus
Residents met with officials addressing concerns on the Cheniere Lake bridge and dam project.
Town hall meeting providing answers for residents on Cheniere Lake bridge and dam construction
Louisiana's new 'Greaux the Good' program
New statewide program benefits local farmers and those in need
Stuff-a-bus is an annual toy and gift drive.
Stuff-a-bus gift drive taking place first weekend of December