Union Parish Library collecting new socks for local nursing homes

UNION PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Do you happen to have any new pairs of socks just laying around that you may have forgotten about?

Well, the Union Parish Library (UPL) is asking for donations!

The UPL is hosting ‘Socks For Seniors’ so that new socks can be donated to local nursing homes and senior programs.

Bring your new sock donations to the UPL, located at 202 W. Jackson St. in Farmerville. Their hours are from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

For more information, visit their website or call them at (318)-368-9226.

