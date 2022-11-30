FBI searching for victims of NELA child exploitation scheme

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Louisiana and the FBI are working to identify potential victims of an online child exploitation scheme that they say began in Northeast Louisiana in 2021.

Gary Landon Harper has been charged with the production of child pornography involving children under 18, receipt of child pornography involving children under 18, possession of child pornography involving children under 18, and enticement of a minor under 18.

United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown says Harper may be known by the following usernames: “lilharp”, “oleharp”, “Millwright2011″, and “olecountry1234″.

If you or anyone you know was in contact with Harper or any of the listed usernames via Snapchat or Cash App between 2019-2021, contact the FBI at harpervictim@fbi.gov.

