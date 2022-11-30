Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Chick-Fil-A sells merch for first time ever

Chick-Fil-A is selling fast food-themed merch.
Chick-Fil-A is selling fast food-themed merch.(Chick-Fil-A)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 12:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Chick-Fil-A has launched its first-ever online store, and it’s full of quirky merchandise.

Some highlights include an “I Heart Waffle Fries” hoodie, a “Chicken for Breakfast” hat and a clutch in the shape of Chick-Fil-A sandwich packaging.

There’s also a Chick-Fil-A sauce-themed blanket and a pillow that looks like a chicken nugget.

Chick-Fil-A is selling fast food-themed merch.
Chick-Fil-A is selling fast food-themed merch.(Chick-Fil-A)

Prices range from $15 to $75 for the merch.

The chicken chain said it expects the products to sell out quickly and is already planning more for next year.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tornado damaged several homes along Highway 126 East in Caldwell Parish.
NWS: Damage reported from confirmed tornado in Caldwell Parish, 2 people injured
Area schools have announced early dismissals due to impending severe weather.
Potentially severe weather spurring early dismissal from area schools
Johnson is wanted by U.S. marshals for two counts of capital murder.
Ouachita and U.S. officials searching for man accused of capital murder
KNOE Wednesday Noon Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Wednesday Noon Forecast: Drastic Temperature Drop, Bundle Up
(Source: MGN)
State offices in 8 NELA parishes close in anticipation of bad weather

Latest News

Lava is seen Tuesday on the Big Island from Saddle Road.
Lava from Mauna Loa approaches major road
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, accompanied by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, calls for a...
House votes to avert rail strike, impose deal on unions
Candles and flowers have been placed outside the home where three people died in Riverside,...
Virginia deputy who killed Calif. girl’s family posed as teen online, police say
Orangeburg County deputies released these photos of Aspen Jeter, 5, and her father, 46-year-old...
Mother’s death declared a homicide; 5-year-old S.C. girl still missing
President Joe Biden spoke Wednesday at the White House Tribal Nations Summit.
Biden heralds 'new era' of working with tribes