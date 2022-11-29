Town hall meeting providing answers for residents on Cheniere Lake bridge and dam construction

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - “I can’t go in and out without someone asking me about Cheniere. I’m ready to see it fixed too,” says Ouachita Parish Police Juror Jack Clampit.

Residents were angry on how the Cheniere Bridge and Dam project has been handled. On November 28, a town meeting was held at Cheniere Lodge in West Monroe to address these concerns residents had.

State Senator Jay Morris, Representative Foy Gadberry, Ouachita Parish Police Juror Jack Clampit and representatives of the Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) were in attendance along with the private contractors in charge of the project.

Parts of Highway 3033 have been closed for almost two years due to the construction of the 12 million dollar project which has caused traffic delays and accidents along the highway.

In late August, portions of the spillway were breached and the DOTD did not provide an exact reasoning as to why it occured. There are speculations the breach could have been due to the water going underneath the dam and washing parts of it away due to high sand content.

A new bridge and dam will be constructed within the same vicinity to replace the old structure. However, the DOTD could not provide an update as to when this project will be complete despite efforts made by officials to make the information available.

Morris says, “It will help them tremendously. First of all, they will be able to get back to work and to their stores and schools and help the businesses along Highway 3033 and along 34 as well. It will improve the traffic tremendously.”

