State officials investigating deadly Bastrop house fire

By Madison Remrey
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 1:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Fire Marshal deputies are investigating a deadly Bastrop house fire that happened on Nov. 26, 2022.

SFM deputies arrived at the 100 block of Shade Oaks Ln. just after 11 a.m. Saturday morning. Firefighters say they located a male victim in a bedroom, which is where officials say the fire began.

Official identification and cause of death are pending with the Morehouse Parish Coroner’s Office, but officials say they believe the victim to be the sole occupant of the home, a 61-year-old disabled man.

Deputies say they are currently unable to rule out unsafe smoking practices as possibly causing the fire.

“The SFM is reminding Louisianans to avoid smoking indoors and to ensure all smoking materials are properly and fully extinguished,” the State Fire Marshal’s Office says in a press release. “Also, it is strongly recommended to refrain from any smoking practices when tired or under the influence of alcohol or medications that make you drowsy.”

Officials also say that all spark-producing objects should be kept from the reach of children.

It is also unconfirmed if working smoke alarms were present in the home.

“The SFM wants to stress to all Louisiana residents that smoke alarms have proven to be the difference between life and death in a fire emergency, no matter the type of home,” the SFM’s office says. “If you need assistance obtaining smoke alarms for your home, Operations Save-A-Life can help. To learn more about Operation Save-A-Life, visit our website at lasfm.org.

Salvation Army of NELA’s Red Kettle donations drop down
