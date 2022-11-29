Salvation Army of NELA’s Red Kettle donations drop down

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Salvation Army of Northeast Louisiana is lacking in donations for its annual fundraiser.

Captain Jerry Casey says the organization is having issues with gaining volunteers to ring the bell this year.

The Salvation Army of NELA normally kicks off the Red Kettle campaign the day after Thanksgiving, which is the organization’s largest fundraiser of the year. In 2022, the campaign started the week before Thanksgiving, but donations are slowing down.

The Red Kettle assists low-income families with utility bills, food, and the organization’s two shelters for women and children, and men.

First-time bell ringer for the Salvation Army of NELA, Paul Spillman, says people might be hesitant to give because they believe they don’t have enough to give.

The Salvation Army of NELA and other local nonprofits across the region are participating in ‘Giving Tuesday 2022′ on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, where the community can donate and support their favorite organizations.

