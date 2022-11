MONROE, La. (KNOE) - In anticipation of a string of severe thunderstorms coming to the ArkLaMiss today, Nov. 29, 2022, schools around the area are planning early dismissal.

Schools and their dismissal times:

Wright Elementary School - 11:30 a.m.

Tensas Parish School System - 12:30 p.m.

