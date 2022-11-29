Ouachita and U.S. officials searching for man accused of capital murder

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office says a man wanted by U.S. Marshals may have recently been in, or may still be in, the Monroe area.

Joshua Johnson, 24, is wanted for two counts of capital murder, OPSO says in a Facebook post.

Anyone with information regarding Johnson’s whereabouts can contact OPSO at (318)-329-1200 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta at (318)-388-2274.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.