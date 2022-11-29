Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Ouachita and U.S. officials searching for man accused of capital murder

Johnson is wanted by U.S. marshals for two counts of capital murder.
Johnson is wanted by U.S. marshals for two counts of capital murder.(Source: Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office says a man wanted by U.S. Marshals may have recently been in, or may still be in, the Monroe area.

Joshua Johnson, 24, is wanted for two counts of capital murder, OPSO says in a Facebook post.

Anyone with information regarding Johnson’s whereabouts can contact OPSO at (318)-329-1200 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta at (318)-388-2274.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Area schools have announced early dismissals due to impending severe weather.
Potentially severe weather spurring early dismissal from area schools
KNOE Tuesday Noon Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
Tornadoes, Large Hail, and Damaging Winds Possible in the ArkLaMiss Today
TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said Smells was returned safely and enjoyed Thanksgiving at its...
Cat found in checked luggage enjoys Thanksgiving at home
FILE - Quinton Simon was first reported missing on Oct. 5 by his mother, Leilani Simon.
DNA analysis confirms remains of missing Georgia toddler found in landfill
The sheriff’s office said that the Nissan Rogue was hit as it was pulling back into the Nissan...
Woman killed during test drive of vehicle as she was pulling back into dealership, sheriff says

Latest News

(Source: MGN)
National Weather Service issues tornado warnings for parts of ArkLaMiss
This is the map for the City of West Monroe Christmas parade.
City of West Monroe announces street closures for Christmas parade
Area schools have announced early dismissals due to impending severe weather.
Potentially severe weather spurring early dismissal from area schools
Fire generic
State officials investigating deadly Bastrop house fire