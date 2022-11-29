New statewide program benefits local farmers and those in need

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A new statewide program called ‘Greaux the Good’ is set to roll out in the spring of 2023. The program incentivises those utilizing food assistance programs to shop local instead of at big chain stores.

Program Director, Chelsea Triche Jackson, says the program will match every dollar spent through a food assistance program such as SNAP or FMNP if they spend it at a partnering market. This allows for those in need to have access to quality produce and more of it.

“Whether it be for SNAP or FMNP, that’s just giving them more money to spend and incentivizing their reason to shop local, to shop Louisiana, and to visit a farmers market or other grow the good partner to spend their money,” Jackson says.

Louisiana State Representative Jack McFarland (R-13) says this is a win-win situation for those in need of food assistance and supporting local agriculture.

He adds the program will also allow healthy food to be more available to those in need.

“Often the only access they have is typically a small convenience store, which doesn’t always provide them access to fresh fruits and vegetables whereas a local farmers market does,” McFarland says. “For those individuals that don’t have access to quality fruits and vegetables, we’re providing that while at the same time benefiting our local farmers markets,”

The program is still in the early phases as they look to partner with eligible markets across Louisiana. They encourage anyone looking to be a partner to fill out an interest form on their website.

