Life Choices receives new ultrasound donation from Knights of Columbus

Ultrasound
Ultrasound(KNOE)
By Rylee Kramer
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Life Choices Pregnancy Resource Center in Monroe, LA received a brand new ultrasound machine as a donation from the local chapter of the Knights of Columbus.

The Catholic organization raised $16,348 locally to pay for 50% of the donation. The other 50% came from the national Knights of Columbus. Tom Deal, a board member of Life Choices and a member of the Knights of Columbus, says this is a way for the group to contribute locally and promote one of their main missions.

“The Knights of Columbus is very pro-life, its one of our primary initiatives, in all of the public service work we do,” Deal says. “This initiative to provide machines to Life Choices and Life Choices-like organizations around the world saves lives all around the world.”

Lyndsey Sikes, the executive director of Life Choices, says this new machine will drastically help them operate with the high traffic they’ve received since the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“Everything is different this year when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. wade, it changed our world, it changed our reach,” Sikes says. “We ended July seeing as many women as we saw throughout the entire year of 2021, so we’ll close 2022 seeing double the amount of women that we’ve seen in previous years.”

Sikes says the new ultrasound machine is their most powerful tool of ministry since a woman can sometimes develop a maternal bond when they see the ultrasound picture.

“Our ultrasound machine gives that window into the womb. Even as early as 4-5 weeks, you might get a fetal heart tone and be able to see your baby growing. And that’s the most powerful ministry tool that we have,” Sikes says.

The new machine is equipped with the newest technology and is already in use.

