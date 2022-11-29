Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

LA Dept. of Wildlife and Fisheries tracks down CWD in NELA deer

LA Dept. of Wildlife and Fisheries CWD Testing/Drop-Off Site
LA Dept. of Wildlife and Fisheries CWD Testing/Drop-Off Site(LA Dept. of Wildlife and Fisheries)
By Kenya Ross
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries now has all seven chronic wasting disease drop-off locations open across northeast Louisiana.

Department officials say the sites are open to hunters 24 hours a day to test their deer for CWD. Hunters can test for the disease in Franklin, Madison and Tensas parishes:

  • Tensas Parish Sheriff’s Resource Center – 8554 Hwy. 65, Waterproof 71375
  • Buck Fever Taxidermy – 3083 Hwy. 65, Newellton 71357
  • Big Lake WMA – North of Louisiana Hwy. 4, 12 miles east of Gilbert 71336
  • Buckhorn WMA – 3217 Hwy. 128, St. Joseph 71366
  • Tallulah U-Pak-It – 120 Hwy. 65 South, Tallulah 71282
  • Wisner Location – 387 Kansas St., Wisner 71378
  • Tensas River NWR: .3 miles South of I-20 at the Waverly exit on Highway 577

The department added the final site to the Tensas River National Wildlife Refuge in Nov. 2022. Results from the CWD test determine if the deer tests positive or non-detected.

Only one positive CWD test has been detected in a deer in northeast Louisiana. The department has collected 628 tests across the region as of Nov. 28, 2022.

