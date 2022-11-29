Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

First of 2 Covington homicide victims identified by St. Tammany Parish coroner

By Rob Masson
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - One victim of a gruesome double homicide in Covington was identified Tuesday (Nov. 29) as retired Catholic priest Otis Young.

St. Tammany Parish coroner Dr. Charles Preston confirmed Young was one of two murder victims discovered Tuesday, burned beyond recognition. Preston said both victims died from blunt and sharp force trauma, indicating they were bludgeoned and stabbed before their bodies were burned.

“We have positively identified Father Otis Young as one of the decedents,” Preston told Fox 8. “The second identity will be pending further investigation.”

The double homicide, discovered Monday in the 500 block of East Gibson Street, occurred just hours after Young and longtime St. Peter Catholic Church administrator Ruth Pratts were reported missing. A prayer vigil was held for them Monday night at the church.

Related coverage

Two bodies found ‘burned beyond recognition’ behind Downtown Covington glass store, police say

Arrest made in connection to Covington double homicide

Covington police on Monday arrested Antonio Donde Tyson in connection with the double homicide, and booked him with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree kidnapping, two counts of obstruction of justice and single counts of resisting an officer and illegal possession of stolen things.

Tyson was ordered held without bond on Tuesday by a St. Tammany Parish court commissioner.

“This is an active, open homicide investigation, and I will restrict my remarks to the cause and manner of death,” Preston said. “We will be using the in-house DNA lab (for the second victim) and we expect to have that identity wrapped up by the end of the week.”

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Area schools have announced early dismissals due to impending severe weather.
Potentially severe weather spurring early dismissal from area schools
KNOE Tuesday Noon Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
Tornadoes, Large Hail, and Damaging Winds Possible in the ArkLaMiss Today
TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said Smells was returned safely and enjoyed Thanksgiving at its...
Cat found in checked luggage enjoys Thanksgiving at home
FILE - Quinton Simon was first reported missing on Oct. 5 by his mother, Leilani Simon.
DNA analysis confirms remains of missing Georgia toddler found in landfill
The sheriff’s office said that the Nissan Rogue was hit as it was pulling back into the Nissan...
Woman killed during test drive of vehicle as she was pulling back into dealership, sheriff says

Latest News

LA Dept. of Wildlife and Fisheries CWD Testing/Drop-Off Site
LA Dept. of Wildlife and Fisheries tracks down CWD in NELA deer
Johnson is wanted by U.S. marshals for two counts of capital murder.
Ouachita and U.S. officials searching for man accused of capital murder
All tornado warnings expire for the ArkLaMiss, some power outages reported
This is the map for the City of West Monroe Christmas parade.
City of West Monroe announces street closures for Christmas parade
Area schools have announced early dismissals due to impending severe weather.
Potentially severe weather spurring early dismissal from area schools