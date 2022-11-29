City of West Monroe announces street closures for Christmas parade

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Kiwanas of Greater Oauchita Christmas parade will take place in downtown West Monroe and Monroe on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 3:30 p.m.

This year’s theme is “Christmas Past and Present.”

Because of road construction near the Endom Bridge, this year’s parade route is different.

It will start on North 4th street in West Monroe, travel along Bridge Street and cross over the Lea Joyner bridge.

The parade will then enter Monroe, turning right on North 3rd street, turn right on Washington street, turn left onto Walnut street, then left onto Louisville Avenue before crossing back over the Lea Joyner bridge into West Monroe.

The parade will then turn left onto Trenton street, and will end at the intersection of Wood and North 4th streets.

The following street closures will take place on Dec. 3 because of the parade:

Louisville Bridge will be closed to both vehicles and pedestrians beginning at 3 p.m. until the parade is completed

Stella Street will be closed to vehicular traffic at 3 p.m. until the end of the parade

Wood Street from Trenton to N. 4th Street will be closed at 3 p.m

Cotton Street will be used for emergency traffic and downtown merchant parking only

Commerce Street will be closed at 7 a.m. and will reopen after the fireworks

Activities taking place that day in downtown West Monroe include the following:

8:30 a.m. – Christmas on the River 5K and Christmas on the River Walk at 8:45 a.m.

11 a.m. – 7 p.m. – Food trucks and festivities in Alley Park

3 p.m. to 6 p.m. – Live music in Alley Park featuring The Hot Grits Band

3:30 p.m. – Kiwanis of Greater Ouachita Christmas Parade

6 p.m. – Christmas on the River Fireworks Show presented by the Downtown West Monroe Revitalization Group

7-9 p.m. – Wagon rides throughout the Christmas lights; pick up at Alley Park every 30 minutes

