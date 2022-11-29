Aaron’s Aces: Dyson Fields and Jaden Mayfield

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ruston’s Dyson Fields and Jaden Mayfield helped lead the Bearcats to a quarterfinal win over Denham Springs. In two playoff games, Fields has rushed for 368 yards and nine touchdowns. Mayfield racked up eight tackles and two sacks. The dynamic duo continues the chase for Ruston’s first state title since 1990 as Aaron’s Aces.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.