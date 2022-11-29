Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Aaron’s Aces: Dyson Fields and Jaden Mayfield

Ruston stars helped the Bearcats reach the semi-finals
Ruston stars helped the Bearcats reach the semi-finals.
By Aaron Dietrich
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 9:26 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ruston’s Dyson Fields and Jaden Mayfield helped lead the Bearcats to a quarterfinal win over Denham Springs. In two playoff games, Fields has rushed for 368 yards and nine touchdowns. Mayfield racked up eight tackles and two sacks. The dynamic duo continues the chase for Ruston’s first state title since 1990 as Aaron’s Aces.

