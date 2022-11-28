Tallulah police officer injured in crash, taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

TALLULAH, La. (KNOE) - A Tallulah police officer was injured in a car accident. According to Tallulah police Chief Buster McCoy, it happened shortly before 6 p.m. on Sunday at the intersection of Mississippi St. and Bayou Dr. in Tallulah. McCoy said an individual failed to yield at a stop sign and crashed into a patrol car.

Officer Sha’Coya Pitts was taken to the hospital by the Madison Parish Sheriff’s Department with non-life-threatening injuries. McCoy said the driver was arrested for driving while intoxicated and failing to yield at a stop sign.

