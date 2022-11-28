Stuff-a-bus gift drive taking place first weekend of December

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Radio People, a broadcasting group in Monroe, is partnering with The Center for Children and Families to provide gifts for children in less-than-fortunate circumstances.

Stuff-a-bus is an annual drive that gives the community an opportunity to gift items to local children in need.

“By providing one toy or gift, you are helping ensure that Christmas wishes can come true for everyone,” The Radio People said in a Facebook post.

The Radio People ask that you bring new, unwrapped gifts for children ages 0-18 to the Pecanland Mall parking lot across from Belk Department Store on Dec. 1-2, “and get ready to bring smiles to their children’s faces.”

