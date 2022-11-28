Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Stuff-a-bus gift drive taking place first weekend of December

Stuff-a-bus is an annual toy and gift drive.
Stuff-a-bus is an annual toy and gift drive.
By Madison Remrey
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Radio People, a broadcasting group in Monroe, is partnering with The Center for Children and Families to provide gifts for children in less-than-fortunate circumstances.

Stuff-a-bus is an annual drive that gives the community an opportunity to gift items to local children in need.

“By providing one toy or gift, you are helping ensure that Christmas wishes can come true for everyone,” The Radio People said in a Facebook post.

The Radio People ask that you bring new, unwrapped gifts for children ages 0-18 to the Pecanland Mall parking lot across from Belk Department Store on Dec. 1-2, “and get ready to bring smiles to their children’s faces.”

