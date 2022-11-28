Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

La. Senator Bill Cassidy blasts Trump over dinner with “anti-Semites”

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., speaks to reporters amid continuing talks around the $1 trillion...
Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., speaks to reporters amid continuing talks around the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades)(Amanda Andrade-Rhoades | AP)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 12:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - La. Senator Bill Cassidy made a statement on Twitter condemning Trump for hosting a dinner with “anti-Semites”.

Over the Thanksgiving holiday week, former president Trump hosted a dinner with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, and Nick Fuentes, a political podcaster known for denying the Holocaust.

Ye has recently been in the public spotlight for his anti-Semitic comments, which have caused him to lose deals and partnerships. Fuentes, whose YouTube account was suspended in 2020 for violating the platform’s hate speech policy.

“President Trump hosting racist antisemites for dinner encourages other racist antisemites,” Cassidy Tweeted. “These attitudes are immoral and should not be entertained. This is not the Republican party.”

