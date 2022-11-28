BBB: Preventing Twitter cybercrimes
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 10:29 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - According to Better Business Bureau consumer advocate, Jo Ann Deal, Twitter disabled its blue verification service due to abuse by impersonators.
Here are some tips from Deal on how to prevent cybercrime on Twitter:
Tips to Prevent Cybercrimes:
- Take a close look at both the Twitter account’s name and its handle for consistency
- Verify the account’s age and how many tweets, retweets, and interactions it’s had in the past
- Be vigilant when an account is asking for money or personal information
- When you click on a Twitter account’s checkmark, look for information regarding if the account was verified through payment or previous verification criteria
- Look for gray official labels to verify key accounts
Deal added to always be safe and think about what you’re doing. She said the BBB can help you before you make any decisions on social media, with credit cards, and with your budget.
Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.