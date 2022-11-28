BBB: Preventing Twitter cybercrimes

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - According to Better Business Bureau consumer advocate, Jo Ann Deal, Twitter disabled its blue verification service due to abuse by impersonators.

Here are some tips from Deal on how to prevent cybercrime on Twitter:

Tips to Prevent Cybercrimes:

Take a close look at both the Twitter account’s name and its handle for consistency

Verify the account’s age and how many tweets, retweets, and interactions it’s had in the past

Be vigilant when an account is asking for money or personal information

When you click on a Twitter account’s checkmark, look for information regarding if the account was verified through payment or previous verification criteria

Look for gray official labels to verify key accounts

Deal added to always be safe and think about what you’re doing. She said the BBB can help you before you make any decisions on social media, with credit cards, and with your budget.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.