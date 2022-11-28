Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

BBB: Preventing Twitter cybercrimes

By AntZavier Brown
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 10:29 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - According to Better Business Bureau consumer advocate, Jo Ann Deal, Twitter disabled its blue verification service due to abuse by impersonators.

Here are some tips from Deal on how to prevent cybercrime on Twitter:

Tips to Prevent Cybercrimes:

  • Take a close look at both the Twitter account’s name and its handle for consistency
  • Verify the account’s age and how many tweets, retweets, and interactions it’s had in the past
  • Be vigilant when an account is asking for money or personal information
  • When you click on a Twitter account’s checkmark, look for information regarding if the account was verified through payment or previous verification criteria
  • Look for gray official labels to verify key accounts

Deal added to always be safe and think about what you’re doing. She said the BBB can help you before you make any decisions on social media, with credit cards, and with your budget.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: MGN
UPSO searching for suspect after crashing into car and building
A 15-year-old suspect was booked with second-degree murder in connection with the fatal...
NOPD books 15-year-old with murder after older teen slain Saturday night on Canal Street
McDonald's employees in Atlanta helped a family deliver a baby. (WXIA, PROVIDED STILL PHOTOS,...
McDonald’s employees help deliver baby in restaurant bathroom
Five people were shot in the 200 block of Bourbon Street early Sunday morning (Nov. 27), New...
5 shot on Bourbon Street early Sunday, NOPD says
According to Chief Buster McCoy, it happened shortly before 6 p.m. on Sunday at the...
Tallulah police officer injured in crash, taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

Latest News

The Wellspring receives $1.25 million from Bezos Day 1 families fund
The Wellspring receives $1.25 million from Bezos Day 1 families fund
ARTvent is back for its 3rd year! The giveaway raises money for local arts programs through the...
Fundraiser for NELA arts programs kicks-off Dec. 1
ARTvent is back for its 3rd year! The giveaway raises money for local arts programs through the...
ARTvent is back for its 3rd year
ARTvent is back for its 3rd year! The giveaway raises money for local arts programs through the...
ARTvent Drawings Start Dec. 1